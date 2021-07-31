Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 389 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $79.84. 1,464,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

