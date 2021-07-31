Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

MDT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,801. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

