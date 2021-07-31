Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 53,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $10,280,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

