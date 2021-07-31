Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2,494.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.9% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. 8,244,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,892,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $97.21.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.