Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

