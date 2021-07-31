Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $293.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.50 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $183.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $161.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.