Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to Buy at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

