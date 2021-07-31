Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Trading Up 4.4% on Earnings Beat

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $73.36 and last traded at $72.05. Approximately 19,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,518,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 210,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,969,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64.

Fortive Company Profile (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

