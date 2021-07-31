Fortis (TSE:FTS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.44.

Shares of FTS opened at C$56.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 73.10%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

