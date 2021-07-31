FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.26 million.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,468. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

