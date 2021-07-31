Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX):

7/27/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

7/20/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

7/14/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

7/13/2021 – Foghorn Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FHTX traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.07. 42,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,046. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.