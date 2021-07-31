Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 49.3% in July

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the June 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 325,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,965. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07. Focus Graphite has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

