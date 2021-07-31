Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDTX. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $7,908,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $5,599,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $4,820,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $3,932,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $3,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDTX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

