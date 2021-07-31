Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Flexion Therapeutics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. On average, analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $296.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

