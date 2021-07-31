Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FSI. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

