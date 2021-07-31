FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Matthew Gregory Sells 119,686 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Matthew Gregory sold 119,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total value of £102,929.96 ($134,478.65).

LON FGP opened at GBX 82.90 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. FirstGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 33.36 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

