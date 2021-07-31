FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of FGROY stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

