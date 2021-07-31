FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.83.

FE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,303. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

