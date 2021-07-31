First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 23.63%.

FUNC stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. First United has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $114.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get First United alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. First United’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,253 shares of company stock worth $77,156. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.