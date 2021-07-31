First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.25

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.25 and last traded at $126.25, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 70,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

