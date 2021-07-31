First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FIV opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

