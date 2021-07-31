First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

