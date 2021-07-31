First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

