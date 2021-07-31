First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.