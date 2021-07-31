First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 29,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 136,736 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 749.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 201,793 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 428.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,039 shares during the period.

