First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.05

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.05 and last traded at $78.03, with a volume of 11002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,869,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

