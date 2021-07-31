First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,864. First Solar has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

