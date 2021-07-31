First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $867.17. 503,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $876.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

