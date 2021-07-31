First National Bank of South Miami Has $812,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.89. 2,807,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $101.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

