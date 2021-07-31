First National Bank of South Miami Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,213,000 after acquiring an additional 752,816 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,117.0% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 745,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 731,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,424,000 after acquiring an additional 646,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.92. 1,849,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,776. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83.

