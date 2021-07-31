First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

FRME opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

