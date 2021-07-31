First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,222,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after buying an additional 701,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

