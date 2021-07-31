First Business Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $27.58. 10,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

