First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.13 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.