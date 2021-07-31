Financial Survey: Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) versus Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Cameco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -13.90 Cameco $1.34 billion 5.27 -$39.69 million ($0.13) -136.92

Nouveau Monde Graphite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cameco. Cameco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nouveau Monde Graphite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55% Cameco -1.50% -1.97% -1.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Cameco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cameco 1 3 3 0 2.29

Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.41%. Cameco has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.46%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Cameco.

Summary

Cameco beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

