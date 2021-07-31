Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $506.50

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 506.50 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 503.37 ($6.58), with a volume of 708804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480.60 ($6.28).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

In other news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

