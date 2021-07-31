Federated Hermes, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

