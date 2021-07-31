Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce $86.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.80 million. Fastly posted sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $380.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $385.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $480.31 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $487.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

FSLY stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. 2,274,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $703,986.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,981,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,939,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,664,695. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

