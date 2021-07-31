Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 66,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.16.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 368,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 259,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

