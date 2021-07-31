F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $215.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. It is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,429 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

