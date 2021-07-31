F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.43 Per Share

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $7.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.11. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $206.51 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,429 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 36,233 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 67.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.