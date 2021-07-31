EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other EyeGate Pharmaceuticals news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 2,406,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

