Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AXXA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Exxe Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
About Exxe Group
