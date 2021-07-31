Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AXXA stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Exxe Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

