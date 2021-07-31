Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.66%.

NASDAQ EXPO traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.09. 321,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,741. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

