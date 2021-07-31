Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 192.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up 2.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $136,068,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

