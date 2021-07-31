Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92. Exor has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $88.10.
Exor Company Profile
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.