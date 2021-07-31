Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92. Exor has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $88.10.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

