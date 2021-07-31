ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.22. 193,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,172. ExlService has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.25.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

