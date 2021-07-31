ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 193,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.79. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

