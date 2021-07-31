Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $300.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 723.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

