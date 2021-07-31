Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in July

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$35.00 during trading hours on Friday. 2,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

