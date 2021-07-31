Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.27. 2,082,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

